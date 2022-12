Why Shares of Upstart, SoFi, and Affirm Are Rising Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Several fintech stocks reversed course and moved higher this afternoon after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, during a highly anticipated press conference, said that the Fed is preparing to slow the pace of its interest rate hikes.Shares of the artificial intelligence-assisted lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) traded nearly 3% higher in the final hour of trading today. Meanwhile, shares of the digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded nearly 4% higher, and shares of the buy now, pay later company Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) were up close to 6%.After four consecutive interest rate hikes of 0.75 percentage points earlier this year, most market participants were expecting the Fed to raise interest rates by a half point at its final meeting of the year in December. Still, it was far from unanimous.