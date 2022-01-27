|
27.01.2022 20:55:02
Why Shares of Upstart Are Down Today
Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) traded nearly 9% lower as of 2:40 p.m. ET after receiving some negative sentiment from Wall Street.Atlantic analyst Simon Clinch in a research note today maintained his overweight rating on Upstart stock but lowered his price target to $170 per share, which still implies significant upside from Upstart's current price of around $88.Clinch in his note attributed the lower price target to "a potentially new backdrop of hostility toward growth stock multiples."Continue reading
