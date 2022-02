Why Shares of Upstart Are Rising Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded nearly 9% higher in the late morning today but have given up some of those gains during what has been a roller coaster of a day for the broader market. Shares of Upstart traded nearly 6% higher as of 2:33 p.m. ET.The market today is struggling for direction as investors weigh how fast the Federal Reserve will raise its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, in the face of surging inflation. Additionally, investors are trying to figure out if Russia will invade Ukraine in a situation that has quickly escalated and may not have been previously priced into the market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading