Why Shares of UroGen Pharma Jumped Friday

Shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ: URGN) were up more than 25% as of 1:20 p.m. ET on Friday. The biotech company announced positive phase 3 trial news for a bladder cancer therapy. The stock is up more than 152% this year.UroGen focuses on urothelial and specialty cancers. On Thursday, the company announced positive top-line data from two phase 3 trials for UGN-102 (mitomycin), an intravesical (within the bladder) solution to treat patients with low-grade, intermediate-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (LG-IR-NMIBC).Both trials met their primary endpoints. In the first, UGN-102 showed a 64.8% complete response rate at three months in patients, compared to a 63.6% complete response rate with patients who only received a transurethral resection of a bladder tumor (TURBT).