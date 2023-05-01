|
01.05.2023 17:19:05
Why Shares of Valley National Bancorp Are Falling Today
Shares of the $64 billion asset Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) based in New Jersey traded nearly 15% lower as of 11:05 a.m. ET today after analysts at Raymond James downgraded the stock this morning.Raymond James analyst Steve Moss lowered his rating on Valley National's stock from strong buy to market perform, citing potential revenue challenges.Moss' main concern has to do with rising deposit and funding costs, which have accelerated at Valley National. In the bank's first-quarter earnings report last Thursday, Valley National reported seeing the cost of its interest-bearing liabilities rise from 2.15% at the end of 2022 to 3.02% at the end of the first quarter.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
