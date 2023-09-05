|
05.09.2023 20:36:49
Why Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Are Dropping on Tuesday
Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VNDA) were down more than 16% as of 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday. The pharmaceutical stock has been in decline for several months, and in May, it announced it was suing the federal government, saying the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) passed trade secrets about sleep-disorder drug Hetlioz and schizophrenia therapy Fanapt, Vanda's only marketed therapies, to generic drug competitors. The long slide was given an additional push over the weekend when the S&P 600 SmallCap Index announced late Friday that Vanda would be dropped from the index. Various exchange-traded funds (ETFs) use the index as a basis for choosing stocks to invest in, so that means likely lower trading for Vanda.The company needs some positive news to turn shareholder sentiment around. In the second quarter, the company reported revenue of $46.1 million, down 28% year over year, partially due to generic competition. It also said it had net income of $1.5 million, down from $2.6 million in the same period a year ago. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
