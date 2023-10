Why Shares of Ventyx Biosciences Are Dropping Tuesday

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ: VTYX) were down more than 26% as of noon on Tuesday after investors were unimpressed by the healthcare company's phase 2 trial results for ulcerative colitis (UC) therapy VTX002. The stock is down more than 31% so far this year.Ventyx is a clinical-stage biotech company that focuses on oral medicines to treat autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company's lead therapy candidate is VTX002. On Monday, Ventyx reported week 13 phase 2 trial details for VTX002 for patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.The company said that 28% of patients on the 60-milligram dose and 24% of patients on the 30-milligram dose achieved the primary endpoint of clinical remission at Week 13, compared to 11% of patients using a placebo. The company also said the drug showed a strong safety profile.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel