|
30.03.2023 20:06:33
Why Shares of Viking Therapeutics Skyrocketed This Week
Shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) were up 89.7% for the week as of Thursday afternoon, after being up as much as 95.5% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The move up was largely due to positive early trials information on its obesity therapy. The biotech stock closed last Friday at $8.85, then rose to as high as $17.30 on Thursday. Viking, which focuses on treating metabolic and endocrine disorders, released phase 1 trial results for the subcutaneous use of its experimental drug VK2735 on Wednesday. In the trial of 88 patients, the therapy led to a 6% reduction in mean weight compared to a placebo.Drugs that treat obesity have become a hot item, with Mounjaro, a diabetes drug from Eli Lilly, awaiting approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat obesity. Analysts have predicted Mounjaro, if approved to treat obesity, could be worth $25 billion a year or more in revenue. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!