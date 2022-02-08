|
Why Shares of Virgin Galactic Plummeted 31% in January
After tumbling more than 16% in December, shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) continued their downward plunge in the first month of 2022. According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Virgin Galactic's stock lost 31.2% in January -- a far worse performance than the S&P 500's 5% decline.While market volatility shook the resolve of growth investors last month, bearish opinions emanating from Wall Street analysts provided another catalyst for this specific stock's descent, as did the company's announcement of a new debt offering.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
