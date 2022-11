Why Shares of Visa, Mastercard, and Blackstone Are Rising Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The market soared higher today after investors got a much better October inflation report than economists had been projecting, making many think the Federal Reserve can soon pivot.Shares of the payment giants Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA) traded 5% and 5.7% higher, respectively, as of 11:43 a.m. ET today. Shares of the alternative investment management firm Blackstone (NYSE: BX) were up more than 11.5%.This morning, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the latest October data for the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which tracks the prices on a market basket of consumer goods and services.Continue reading