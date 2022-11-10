|
10.11.2022 18:31:40
Why Shares of Visa, Mastercard, and Blackstone Are Rising Today
The market soared higher today after investors got a much better October inflation report than economists had been projecting, making many think the Federal Reserve can soon pivot.Shares of the payment giants Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA) traded 5% and 5.7% higher, respectively, as of 11:43 a.m. ET today. Shares of the alternative investment management firm Blackstone (NYSE: BX) were up more than 11.5%.This morning, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the latest October data for the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which tracks the prices on a market basket of consumer goods and services.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!