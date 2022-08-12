Why Shares of Volta Are Powering Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Volta (NYSE: VLTA), a company specializing in electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, reported second-quarter 2022 earnings Thursday after the market closed that drove past analysts' top-line estimate. On Friday, investors are voicing their approval. As of 3:01 p.m. ET, shares of Volta are up 12.6%.Booking a 123% year-over-year increase, Volta reported Q2 2022 revenue of $15.3 million, surpassing analysts' estimates that the company would achieve sales of $13.5 million. While the company missed analysts' bottom-line estimate by $0.01, reporting earnings per share of negative $0.22, the company narrowed its loss considerably compared to the same period last year. In Q2 2021, Volta reported a loss per share of $1.09.