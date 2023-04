Why Shares of W. R. Berkley Corporation Are Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of commercial property and casualty insurer W .R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) traded nearly 10% lower as of 12:51 p.m. ET today after the company reported earnings results for the first quarter of 2023.W.R. Berkley reported diluted earnings per share of $1.06 on total revenue of close to $2.9 billion in the first quarter. Earnings missed estimates, while revenue beat.The company wrote net premiums of $2.57 billion, which is up about 6.7% year over year. The company's combined ratio, which looks at an insurance firm's incurred expenses and losses divided by earned premiums, was 90.6%. That's up from 87.8% in the first quarter of 2022, implying that the insurer has seen more losses.