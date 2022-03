Why Shares of Waterdrop Are Surging

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the Chinese life and health insurance company Waterdrop (NYSE: WDH) jumped more than 20% as of 1:25 p.m. EDT today after the company reported earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021.Waterdrop broke even in Q4 and generated revenue equivalent to nearly $95 million. Although there is only one analyst covering the company, according to Yahoo! Finance, both those numbers looked to have beat that analyst's estimates.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading