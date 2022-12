Why Shares of Webster Financial, Triumph Financial, and Stellar Bancorp Are Falling This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of several bank stocks are falling this week, along with the broader market, concerns over a recession, and investor concerns about compressing bank margins.For the week, shares of the regional bank Webster Financial (NYSE: WBS) traded nearly 12% lower as of 1:02 p.m. ET Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Meanwhile, shares of Triumph Financial (NASDAQ: TFIN), which focuses on the freight industry, and shares of the Houston-based community bank Stellar Bancorp (NASDAQ: STEL) were both down close to 11%.Continue reading