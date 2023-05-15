|
15.05.2023 22:54:00
Why Shares of Western Alliance, KeyCorp, and Charles Schwab Rose Today
Shares of several bank stocks rose today after selling off last week, largely due to positive sentiment from Wall Street. Shares of Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL) rose nearly 12% today, shares of KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) rose more than 6.5%, and shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) ended the day up more than 4%.Bank stocks got hit extremely hard last week but there wasn't a lot of new information that came to light. Investors sold $2.1 billion worth of financial stocks in the week ending May 10, according to the data and research firm EPFR. That's the most selling the sector has seen in roughly a year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
