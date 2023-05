Why Shares of Western Alliance Bancorp, U.S. Bancorp, and KeyCorp Are Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Bank stocks are once again getting pounded today in what has turned into a difficult week for the sector that has renewed fears from the banking crisis.Shares of Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL) traded more than 29% lower as of 1:52 p.m. ET today. Earlier today, shares had been down as much as 60% briefly. Meanwhile, shares of super-regional banks U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) and KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) traded 5% and nearly 8% lower, respectively.Bank stocks struggled yesterday after the Federal Reserve went forward with its widely expected quarter-point interest rate hike. But things got a lot worse when media reports started swirling after the market closed yesterday that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) was exploring a sale. Shares of PacWest were down more than 45%, as of this writing, and really seemed to be hitting the entire bank sector. The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEMKT: KRE) had fallen more than 5% as of this writing.Continue reading