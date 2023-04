Why Shares of Western Alliance Bancorp Are Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL) traded nearly 11% lower as of 10:04 a.m. ET today after the bank provided an update on its financials for the first quarter earlier Wednesday morning.Western Alliance is a bank that the market has been watching closely because it had exposure to the tech and venture-capital communities and formerly had a lot of uninsured deposits.In its update this morning, the bank said that total insured deposits now equaled roughly 68% of total deposits. The bank also noted that it has enough liquidity to cover 140% of uninsured deposits and that its capital ratios are pretty consistent with where they were at the end of 2022.