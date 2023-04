Why Shares of Western Alliance Popped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) had jumped by nearly 16.7% as of 10:26 a.m. ET Wednesday after the bank reported earnings results for the first quarter of 2023.Western Alliance has been one of the banks that investors have been very worried about after several U.S. banks collapsed in March, but its earnings today show stabilization.Western Alliance reported earnings per share of $1.28 on total revenue of nearly $552 million. Both numbers missed analyst estimates, although on an adjusted basis, earnings would have beaten the predictions.