18.03.2022 20:09:40
Why Shares of XPeng, Li Auto, and JD.com Are on Fire Today
The rebound in Chinese stocks has been as stunning as their fall. On Friday, most Chinese stocks jumped yet again and kept soaring higher and higher as the day progressed, with most trading up double digits around midday. Here's how come popular stocks were faring as of 1 p.m. ET:The latest updates from China triggered frenzied buying activity in these stocks, and rightfully so.Among the several factors that sent Chinese stocks crashing of late, two that stood out were China's stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the threat of delisting of U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies. Last week, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) named and warned five Chinese companies after their failure to comply with audit rules. Although XPeng, Li Auto, and JD.com were not on the list, investors panicked at the prospects of these companies coming in the SEC's line of fire.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
