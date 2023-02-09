Why Shares of Zhihu, TH International, and Meihua International Medical Tech Are Blasting Higher This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of several Chinese stocks surged this week on chatGPT excitement and a big deal in the fast food space that will bring Popeyes restaurants to China.For the week, shares of the question-and-answer online content platform Zhihu (NYSE: ZH) traded more than 34% higher as of 2:26 p.m. ET Thursday. Meanwhile, shares of TH International (NASDAQ: THCH), or Tims China, traded a whopping 47% higher, while shares of Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ: MHUA) were also up about 31.6%.Excitement is building over ChatGPT, which is a chatbot developed by OpenAI that can essentially answer questions like a customer service rep. The bot is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and has really impressed people with its accuracy in answering questions, finding information, and performing other tasks. The technology has the potential to be applied to a range of different industries.Continue reading