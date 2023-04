Why Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Are Plunging This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Following an analyst's bearish opinion that was reported last Friday, shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) have consistently fallen throughout the week. As of the end of trading on Thursday, the international cargo shipping stock has tumbled 12.8% since the end of last Friday's trading session, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Predicated on the belief that ZIM's management has an overly optimistic assumption of spot rate prices, Samuel Bland, an analyst at JPMorgan, downgraded the shipping stock to neutral from overweight late last Friday. However, investors may have placed greater weight on the revised price target. Bland slashed the price target to $20.80 from $27.