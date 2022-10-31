|
Why Shares of Zymeworks Rose 12.18% on Monday
Shares of clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Zymeworks (NYSE: ZYME) rose 12.18% on Monday. The stock closed at $6.65 on Friday, opened on Monday at $6.69, and then ran to a high of $7.77 in the afternoon, before closing at $7.46. The stock has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $25.74. So far this year, Zymeworks' shares are down more than 54%.Zymeworks specializes in antibody therapies to treat solid tumors. The Canadian company hasn't made any announcements that would drive up the stock since its Oct. 20 press release detailing a licensing deal with Jazz Pharmaceuticals. The deal was for Zymeworks' multicancer therapy Zanidatamab, and the agreement could be worth as much as $1.76 billion for Zymeworks, it said.Zanidatamab is a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody in phase 1 and phase 2 trials to treat certain HER2-expressing cancers, such as biliary tract, gastroesophageal, and certain breast cancers.Continue reading
