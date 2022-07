Why Sherwin-Williams Shares Are Down Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Slowing household and international demand for paint took a bite out of Sherwin-Williams ' (NYSE: SHW) earnings in the second quarter. Investors weren't pleased, sending Sherwin-Williams shares down more than 10% in Wednesday morning trading.The macro environment got the best of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter. The paint and coatings company earned $2.41 per share in the quarter on revenue of $5.87 billion, falling short of analyst expectations for $2.78 per share in earnings on sales of $6.03 billion.CEO John G. Morikis in a statement said that performance coatings and professional construction demand held up strong, but international sales and sales to do-it-yourselfers took a hit.Continue reading