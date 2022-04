Why Sherwin-Williams Stock Jumped This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

During a rough week for the market, Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) was an unusual winner. The paint company delivered a strong first-quarter earnings report and benefited from a broader rotation out of growth stocks and into safer stocks. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock was up 15.7% for the week as of Thursday at 12:55 p.m. ET.Image source: Getty Images.Remarkably, Sherwin-Williams has gained ground every day this week even as the S&P 500 is down by close to 1%, a sign that investors see the building materials company as a good holding during this period of macroeconomic uncertainty.