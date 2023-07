Why Shiba Inu Was a Crypto Rock Star on Friday

One of the top meme coins on the crypto scene, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), was quite the investor pet on Friday. As of midafternoon today, the digital coin had leaped nearly 7% higher in the preceding 24-hour period, thanks to the launch of a new inter-blockchain transfer platform.In a tweet, Shiba Inu "ecosystem official" Lucie announced that the Shibarium Bridge had been launched for public testing for the second time. This is a Layer 2 crypto network aimed at fostering interoperability between the blockchains undergirding Shiba Inu and the widely used Ethereum. Although many investors are enthusiastic about certain meme coins, these digital currencies suffer from a reputation as being relatively unserious projects next to, say, Ethereum or Bitcoin. Many criticize Shiba Inu and its ilk as having little or no practical use. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel