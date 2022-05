Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You've heard of falling stars. Now we have a falling moon -- at least in the crypto world.Over the past several days, the price of Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) crashed. The digital token lost nearly all of its value. The panic also boiled over into other cryptocurrencies. Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) fell nearly 50% at one point over the last week or so and remains down nearly 30%. But the worst could be over for the meme coin. Here's why Shiba Inu won't be the next Terra (Luna).Continue reading