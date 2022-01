Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Both Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) gave investors something to smile about last week. On Wednesday, rumors of a potential listing on Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) sent Shiba Inu's price soaring at least 13% higher. Two days later, Elon Musk's tweet that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) will allow merchandise to be purchased with Dogecoin caused the meme coin to also jump 13%. Sure, both tokens have given up all of those gains and then some. But one of these stories could still have legs. Here's why Shiba Inu's Robinhood rumors are a bigger deal than Dogecoin's Tesla news.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading