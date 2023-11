Why Shift4 Payments Stock Kicked It Into Fifth Gear Today

Shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) jumped Wednesday after the fintech company reported its third-quarter results. The company is growing profitably and hitting financial records. And these are big reasons that Shift4 stock was up by about 13% as of 2:20 p.m. ET.Shift4's fintech services can be used by many different kinds of businesses, but they're increasingly used by operators of large venues such as sports stadiums. The company even has a partnership with Amazon in stadiums.In Q3, Shift4 grew its gross revenue by 23% year over year to $675 million. Its net income of $46.5 million was basically flat from the prior-year period, but it was still a quarterly record.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel