Why Shoals Technologies Group Shares Popped 20% Today

Shares of solar company Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ: SHLS) jumped as much as 20.5% in trading on Friday, after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 financial results. Shares closed the day up 14.6%. Revenue was up 24% from a year ago to $48.0 million, and net loss fell from $4.2 million to $2.2 million in the quarter. Gross profit, which is a key metric for manufacturers, was up 7% to $15.9 million. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading