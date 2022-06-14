|
14.06.2022 22:26:08
Why ShockWave Medical Dipped Today
In a highly volatile session, shares of the medical device business ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV) tumbled by more than 12.2% as of 3:20 p.m. ET Tuesday, likely as a result of tremendous uncertainty throughout the market during the run-up to the Federal Reserve's decision about hiking interest rates anticipated on Wednesday. The Fed's hikes will increase the cost of borrowing, and thus potentially starve the company for fuel it could use to expand.At the same time, the instability of the market and the economy makes stocks with bloated valuations look less appealing relative to those that are well grounded. The company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is just over 200, which is sky-high in comparison to the medical device industry's average P/E of close to 42. Investors may be dumping shares of their overvalued holdings, contributing to the stock's fall. Though ShockWave is profitable and rapidly growing its revenue, it only generated around $29 million in trailing-12-month net income, whereas its TTM operating expenses eclipsed $220.4 million and its cash holdings were around $201.1 million. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ShockWave Medical Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
14.06.22
|Why ShockWave Medical Dipped Today (MotleyFool)
|
06.06.22
|Why Shares of ShockWave Medical Jumped 13.5% on Monday (MotleyFool)
|
10.05.22
|ShockWave Medical (SWAV) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
08.05.22
|Ausblick: ShockWave Medical vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)