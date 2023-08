Why Shockwave Medical Stock Dropped Today

Shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV) were down 9.5% as of 11:35 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the company announced mixed second-quarter 2023 results relative to Wall Street's expectations.Shockwave Medical's quarterly revenue climbed 49% year over year to $180.2 million, translating to net income of $28.9 million, or $0.76 per diluted share. Analysts, on average, were modeling lower revenue of $173.8 million, but higher earnings of $0.79 per share. As Shockwave CEO Doug Godshall state:Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel