Why Shockwave Medical Stock Rallied as Much as 18% Higher This Week

Shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV) charged sharply higher this week, soaring as much as 18%, according to data supplied by S&P Global Market Intelligence. As of market close on Thursday, the stock was still up 15.9%.The springboard that sent the medical device specialist higher was rumors of a proposed buyout and bullish coverage from a Wall Street analyst.Healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has made overtures to acquire Shockwave Medical , according to a report that first appeared in The Wall Street Journal. A deal could be consummated in the coming weeks if an agreement can be reached, according to the report.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel