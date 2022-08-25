Why Shoe Carnival Stock Was Climbing Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ: SCVL) were climbing higher today after the footwear retailer posted strong results in its second-quarter earnings report. Though revenue and profits fell from the quarter a year ago, that was more a result of difficult comparisons with a quarter that benefited from stimulus checks and the economic reopening than any current struggles.The stock closed up 11% today on the news. Shoe Carnival reported revenue of $312.3 million, which was up 16.4% from Q2 2019, the equivalent pre-pandemic period, but down 6% from the quarter a year ago, as the company is operating in a more difficult macroeconomic environment. Continue reading