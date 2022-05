Why Shoe Carnival Stock Was Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ: SCVL) were sliding Wednesday. A strong first-quarter earnings report wasn't enough to buck the broader fears in the retail industry after big-box chains like Walmart and Target badly missed bottom-line estimates.As of 10:14 a.m. ET, Shoe Carnival stock was down 13%.