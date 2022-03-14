|
14.03.2022 20:20:09
Why Shopify, Doximity, and Datadog Stock Fell Today
The share prices of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Doximity (NYSE: DOCS), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) were all falling today, along with many other tech stocks, as investors expect the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates when it meets later this week. Shopify was down 4.4%, Doximity had plummeted 12.8%, and Datadog had tumbled 6.8% as of 2:57 p.m. ET. The market has been especially volatile as of late as investors process a lot of news, but investors have had their eye on the Fed's upcoming interest rate hike for some time and their concerns appear to be manifesting by selling shares of growth stocks today. Continue reading
