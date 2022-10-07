|
07.10.2022 00:14:33
Why Shopify, Etsy, and Other E-Commerce Stocks Were Up Big This Week
A broad cross section of stocks rallied so far this week, recovering from last month's drubbing and buoyed by a manufacturing report and jobs data that suggest the worst might be over. Then again, it might not.With that as a backdrop, a number of digital-retail stocks far outpaced gains by the broader market indexes this week. Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) rose as much as 15.4%, Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) jumped as high as 16.6%, and Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) surged as much as 27.8%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.When the market closed on Thursday, the trio were still trading higher for the week, gaining 11.6%, 15%, and 26.2%, respectively. These stocks followed the broader market bounce, as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.9% and 3.1%, respectively, so far this week.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!