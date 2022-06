Why Shopify, HubSpot, and Asana Stocks Were Higher on Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The broader market was on the upswing after the long weekend, on the heels of a brutal week for stocks. Investor sentiment turned positive Tuesday, helping send a wide range of stocks, including many technology companies, higher.Shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN) gained as much as 12.1%, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) climbed as much as 6.3%, and HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) surged as much as 6.2%. As of 3:09 p.m. ET, the trio were still trading higher, up 5.6%, 4.1%, and 3.7%, respectively.The market -- and many individual stocks -- were pummeled last week as investors grew more concerned about the state of the economy. The Federal Reserve took a drastic step in response to those fears, raising the federal funds rate by 75 basis points -- the largest rate hike since 1994 -- in a move designed to cool red-hot inflation. Chair Jerome Powell signaled that additional moves would likely be necessary in the near future, suggesting that a similar rate hike was on the table when the central bank meets again. This helped fuel investor fears regarding the ongoing potential for a recession.