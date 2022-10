Why Shopify, Lucid, and Carvana Stocks All Dropped

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's Monday again, and stock markets are nervous -- and investors in tech stocks especially so. In early afternoon trading, shares of stocks as varied as e-commerce giant Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID), and online car-buying site Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) are all slumping, down 4%, 5.8%, and 9.2% respectively.What do these three stocks have in common? They're all tech stocks. They all depend on a healthy consumer economy to grow their sales -- and their investors are all deathly afraid of the potential for a bad recession.In just a few days -- Oct. 13 -- the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is due to report its latest batch of inflation numbers (for the month of September). Investors by and large are expecting good news, with analysts forecasting a drop in the headline inflation rate from 8.3% in August to 8.1% in September. Continue reading