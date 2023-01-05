|
05.01.2023 19:33:24
Why Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike Stocks Slumped on Thursday
After rising modestly on Wednesday, tech stocks are giving back all their gains Thursday -- and more -- as the Nasdaq slumps more than 1% in early afternoon trading. Within the tech sector, shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are suffering worse than most, falling 3.3%, 3.9%, and 8%, respectively, through 12:05 p.m. ET.You can blame investment bank Jefferies for that -- and Piper Sandler, too.Jefferies started off the new year with a series of downgrades, reversing its buy ratings and lowering Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike to neutral, as ratings-watcher The Fly reports today. (Adding insult to injury, both Piper Sandler and Stifel Nicolaus also cut their price targets on CrowdStrike today. The fact that three separate analysts dissed the stock on the same day seems to be weighing especially heavily on CrowdStrike.) Continue reading
