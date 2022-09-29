|
29.09.2022 00:01:59
Why Shopify, PayPal, and MercadoLibre Stocks Rallied on Wednesday
A broad cross-section of stocks charged sharply higher on Wednesday, as Wall Street focused on Treasury yields and foreign government moves to settle unrest in the financial markets.With that as a backdrop, a number of companies focused on the digital economy outperformed the broader markets. Shares of e-commerce kingpin Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) rose as much as 5.5%, digital payments denizen PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) jumped as much as 6.9%, and Latin American e-commerce and fintech leader MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) surged as much as 8.3%. When the market closed, the stocks were still far into the green, gaining 5%, 6.3%, and 7.5%, respectively. These stocks followed the broader markets higher, as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite each gained roughly 2%.There was no company-specific news driving the gains, but shares have been pummeled over the past year, so any good news was a good excuse for fair-weather investors to wade back into the market. Positive developments in the unfolding saga involving the British pound and a spike in U.S. Treasury yields provided the catalyst.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu eBay Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 1 Shmehr Nachrichten
|
03.07.22
|eBay-Aktie: eBay übernimmt NFT-Marktplatz KnownOrigin (finanzen.at)
|
01.02.18
|Aktie trotzdem kräftig im Plus: US-Steuerreform brockt eBay Milliardenverlust ein (dpa-AFX)