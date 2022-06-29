|
29.06.2022 21:33:00
Why Shopify, Peloton, and Carvana Fell Hard on Wednesday
Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), and Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were plunging on Wednesday, down 6.6%, 7%, and 8.8%, respectively, as of 2:51 p.m. ET.There wasn't much new company-specific news today, but these three former market darlings fell as recession fears appeared to mount in the market. Of note, Shopify completed its 10-for-1 stock split today, which usually leads to a bump in retail buying. However, the stock fell anyway, perhaps on a "sell the news" event.Since these three companies boomed during the pandemic, investors and analysts are fearing a continued-demand "air pocket" in 2022 as consumer budgets get squeezed. Additionally, Peloton saw its price target lowered by Wall Street analysts today, adding to the pessimism.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
