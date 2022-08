Why Shopify, Pinterest, and Block Stocks Rallied on Monday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With the first half of the year behind us, 2022 continues to challenge investors and consumers alike. Rampant inflation, the "are we or aren't we" of a recession, and the ongoing bear market have created a perfect storm of macroeconomic issues. Everyone is parsing the tea leaves and economic indicators, looking for signs that the worst may be behind us.With that as a backdrop, investors pored over a couple of economic reports that suggest there may be light at the end of the tunnel, providing tailwinds for some of technology's more beaten-down stocks. E-commerce platform provider Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) jumped as much as 7.5%, visual discovery engine Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) climbed as much as 4.1%, and Block (NYSE: SQ) rose as much as 3.9%. By the end of the trading day, the trio was still trading higher, up 4.7%, 2.7%, and 2.3%, respectively.While checks of all the usual sources found nothing in the way of major company-specific news driving the gains, investors were likely bottom-feeding for beaten-down growth stocks that had simply fallen too far. And as the day drew to a close, there was further evidence at least one of those choices was a good one.