15.11.2022 19:09:38
Why Shopify, Snowflake, and Palantir Stocks All Rallied Early Tuesday
Stocks bolted out of the gate on Tuesday morning, part of a broad-based rally. Investor enthusiasm helped fuel gains in each of the major market indexes. The downturn that began 12 months ago has punished many stocks, though technology companies have been hit particularly hard.Wall Street has been bullish over the past week as several economic indicators suggest we may have finally reached a bottom. Positive developments in the geopolitical arena also helped push stocks higher and a bullish take by a Wall Street analyst helped fuel gains for Shopify.As a result, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) surged 6.2%, Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) jumped 4.3%, and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) gained 3% as of 12:10 p.m. ET.Continue reading
