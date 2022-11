Why Shopify-Backed Global-e Online Stock Crashed On Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) crashed on Thursday, plunging as much as 15.7%. As of 3:22 p.m. ET, the stock was still down 14.2%.The catalyst that sent the cross-border e-commerce specialist crumbling was its quarterly financial report, which was something of a mixed bag.Global-e Online generated third-quarter revenue of $105.6 million, up 79% year over year, pushed higher by gross merchandise volume (GMV), which surged 77%. Unfortunately, most of the additional revenue didn't make it to the bottom line. The company reported a net loss of $64.6 million, resulting in a loss per share of $0.41. Continue reading