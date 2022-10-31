|
31.10.2022 16:58:54
Why Shopify Stock Rallied Today Even as the Nasdaq Dropped
Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were bucking the broad-market trend today and gaining two trading days after it posted better-than-expected third-quarter results and a day after rival Amazon missed the mark badly in its fourth-quarter guidance.Though there was no company-specific news out on Shopify today, investors seemed to be growing optimistic that the worst has passed for the e-commerce software stock.As of 10:54 a.m. ET, Shopify stock was up 3.8% while the Nasdaq had lost 1.4%.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
