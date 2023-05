Why Shopify Stock Roared Higher on Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) charged sharply higher Thursday morning, surging by as much as 27.8%. As of 10:25 a.m. ET, the stock was still up by 25.8%.The rise was particularly striking as all three of the major U.S. market indexes were in the red Thursday morning. The catalysts that sent the e-commerce platform provider higher were its surprisingly robust first-quarter results and its apparent decision to abandon its logistics aspirations.Shopify reported its first-quarter results before the opening bell, and shareholders let out a collective cheer. Revenue rose 25% year over year to $1.5 billion, which resulted in a surprise profit, with earnings per share of $0.05. Continue reading