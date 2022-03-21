|
21.03.2022 19:24:00
Why Shopify Stock Tanked on Monday
Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) got crushed on Monday, tumbling as much as 16.3%. As of 1:03 p.m., the stock was still down 11.6%.The catalyst that sent the e-commerce tools provider plunging was word that competition is ramping up in the online retail space.A report published over the weekend highlights plans by Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google to make a bigger push into e-commerce, according to The Street.Continue reading
