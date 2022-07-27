Why Shopify Stock Tanked on Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Today's video focuses on Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and the current state of the e-commerce market. Many believed that the strong adoption rate of e-commerce in the past two years would have been permanent, but unfortunately that's not the case. With the e-commerce adoption rate returning to normalizing trends, companies like Shopify need to adjust for the slower growth. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the market prices of July 26, 2022. The video was published on July 26, 2022.Continue reading