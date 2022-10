Why Shopify Stock Was Down on Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) shareholders lost ground to a falling market on Friday. The e-commerce platform stock was down 10% by 3 p.m. ET, compared to a 2.9% slump in the wider market. That decline added to big short-term losses in the stock, which is down over 80% so far in 2022.Friday's dip came as investors withdrew some of the confidence that they had developed about an impending rebound ahead for the business.Shopify joined other e-commerce stocks in the strong rally earlier in the week. Shares rose over 15% on Thursday, for example, as Wall Street became less pessimistic about a recession developing over the next few months.Continue reading