|
07.10.2022 21:21:00
Why Shopify Stock Was Down on Friday
Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) shareholders lost ground to a falling market on Friday. The e-commerce platform stock was down 10% by 3 p.m. ET, compared to a 2.9% slump in the wider market. That decline added to big short-term losses in the stock, which is down over 80% so far in 2022.Friday's dip came as investors withdrew some of the confidence that they had developed about an impending rebound ahead for the business.Shopify joined other e-commerce stocks in the strong rally earlier in the week. Shares rose over 15% on Thursday, for example, as Wall Street became less pessimistic about a recession developing over the next few months.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!