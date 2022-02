Why Show Business Real Estate Is an Attractive Investment

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Bidding wars aren't only happening in residential real estate . There's one commercial sector in particular that's seeing some stiff competition: show business real estate. At the end of last year, Hackman Capital Partners and Square Mile Capital Management LLC agreed to purchase CBS Studio Center in Los Angeles for $1.8 billion -- about $500 million more than what it was originally expected to nab. It's a mind-boggling sum, but when you think about how streaming services are pumping out hit movies and series seemingly every week, it's easy to see the enormous value of production space for investors. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading